Get to know Palace Women after dramatic cup triumph

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Women continued their fine start to the season with a dramatic late victory over Lewes Women in the Continental Cup.

The Eagles have taken five points from their last four league games - collecting 10 in total from 14 last season - and carried their momentum into the cup against a challenging Lewes side.

Palace held their hosts to enter half-time at 0-0, but were pegged back and conceded just 10 minutes into the second-half to damage their cup hopes.

But Bianca Baptiste - the south Londoners' in-form talisman - took matters into her own hands in the second-half, netting in the 75th minute and then, with the game heading for a deadlock, bagging the winner with just one minute of time left.

Biance Baptiste media shot 20-21.jpg

The goal was Baptiste's fifth from five games as her three in the league put her as joint-fifth top scorer.

It was a performance to be proud of after a great start to the 2020/21 campaign, making this the perfect time to get to know Palace's high-flying players.

We caught up with them recently to get to know a little more about the Eagles, and you can meet them below.

READ NEXT: Palace Women's Chloe Morgan appointed to Women in Football board

Palace TV banner 20-21.jpg

Read More

Women

Chloe Morgan recounts teammates' 'awful' abuse after reporting racist incident

1 October 2020

Not only is Chloe Morgan Crystal Palace Women's experienced recent signing, she's also a lawyer, ambassador and vocal spokesperson on issues reaching both into and out of football.

Read full article

Women

Watch fine Baptiste solo goal for free now

29 September 2020

Palace Women's unbeaten start to the season ended on Sunday, when Blackburn Rovers snatched all three points in the cruelest of fashion.

Read full article

Women

Annabel Johnson reveals how Palace Women captaincy came about

27 September 2020

Here, in her own words, Palace's Women's newly appointed captain, Annabel Johnson, talks through how the armband was awarded to her plus the team's start to the season.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women's Chloe Morgan appointed to Women in Football board

21 September 2020

The club is proud to learn that Crystal Palace Women's goalkeeper Chloe Morgan has joined the Women in Football board - a significant position within the sport.

Read full article

