Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Win Butland's signed Palace 'keeper shirt

3 Hours ago

Jack Butland put pen to paper in a three-year deal with Crystal Palace, and then put pen to shirt for the club's Members.

Along with his various commitments throughout the day, Butland provided fans the chance to win a signed 'keeper shirt from the day he joined.

How to win

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the 20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59 BST on October 23rd.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross your fingers and hold on, because you’ve already been entered!

Grab your Gold or Junior Gold Membership here!

Full T&Cs for the competition can be found here.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Butland Signs - Read Next:

First Team

Jack Butland joins Palace

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace have signed goalkeeper Jack Butland from Stoke City, on a three-year deal.

Read full article

First Team

Butland reveals connections with Zaha, Cahill and others in first interview

3 Hours ago

Finally, Jack Butland can sit down and relax as Palace TV switch their camera on. “It’s been a crazy day,” he says, having been in Stoke just this morning. “But I’m glad to get it over the line and...

Read full article

First Team

How Roy Hodgson reacted to Butland signing

3 Hours ago

Jack Butland will be reunited with former England manager Roy Hodgson following his move to Crystal Palace, joining back with the man who handed him his international debut as a 19-year-old.

Read full article

Memberships

Memberships

How to win Clyne’s signed shirt from Palace return

15 October 2020

Becoming the second player of the window to rejoin Crystal Palace, Nathaniel Clyne has returned to south London eight years after last representing the red and blues.

Read full article

Memberships

Competition: FIFA 21 up for grabs for our Gold & Junior Gold Members

12 October 2020

No waiting for Christmas when you are a Palace Gold or Junior Gold Member, you could have FIFA 21 now.

Read full article

Memberships

Win in-form Kouyate's matchday shirt from Palace's Everton clash

29 September 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is in-form Cheikhou Kouyate’s shirt against Everton.

Read full article

Memberships

Member competition: Win Guaita’s matchworn Southampton shirt

21 September 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, starting with Vicente Guaita’s shirt against Southampton!

Read full article

View more