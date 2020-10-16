Win Butland's signed Palace 'keeper shirt

Jack Butland put pen to paper in a three-year deal with Crystal Palace, and then put pen to shirt for the club's Members.

Along with his various commitments throughout the day, Butland provided fans the chance to win a signed 'keeper shirt from the day he joined.

How to win

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the 20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59 BST on October 23rd.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross your fingers and hold on, because you’ve already been entered!

Grab your Gold or Junior Gold Membership here!

Full T&Cs for the competition can be found here.