Riedewald highlights reason Palace found Brighton a 'battle'

Jairo Riedewald put in a praiseworthy shift against Brighton & Hove Albion, completing 90 solid minutes for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles defended confidently throughout the match, but a late visiting equaliser cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's penalty to ensure they could only take a point. After the game, Riedewald spoke with Premier League Productions to pinpoint where he felt Palace went wrong.

"I think second-half, we defended very well but we just forgot to play football when we had the ball. We didn’t keep the ball for long enough; we played the long ball, lost a few times the second ball and they scored in the very last minute. That was harsh to lose points like that.

"We were 1-0 up, they had the ball and we know they’re a footballing team. We know they like to have the ball, keep possession and when we had the ball we had a few opportunities to play football but we didn’t take them all.

"Sometimes we chose the long ball instead of keeping the ball on the ground and going for an excellent pass. It’s going to be a tough game [with that style] - the pitch is going to be big, opening up. It was a battle."

Riedewald then echoed the sentiments of manager Roy Hodgson who, his post-match press conference, commended Gary Cahill as both a "very good defender" and "best type of leader". Riedewald also took the chance to praise the centre-back, explaining what makes him such an adept teammate:

"At the Training Ground, on the pitch, he’s just a leader because he’s experienced everything," he said. "It’s always nice to have those guys behind you. You hear him the whole game, you hear him before the game, after the game. He’s a true leader and it’s always nice to have him in the team."

Stay tuned for more post-match reaction and highlights for free on Palace TV - either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

READ NEXT: Hodgson explains the Cahill leadership qualities 'not seen from the stands'