Hodgson: "I've spoken to the referee"

Palace's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers had several high-profile VAR moments, with many falling the way in which the south Londoners did not want.

Roy Hodgson was asked post-match for his opinion on the different situations: "I’ve spoken to the referee about the red card," he said. "I’ve made my position very, very clear on that.

"I’m disappointed about the red card. I personally thought it was a fair challenge from Luka Milivojević. But the referee, unfortunately, had a different opinion."

There were no complaints from the Palace manager in regards to yet another disallowed goal for Michy Batshuayi, despite the bitter fact that it came one-minute before Wolves took the lead.

"If it’s offside then it’s offside," he said. "But it is a very, very close call, so he is a little bit unlucky – that’s three goals that Michy Batshuayi has scored now and all three of them were very, very close calls. But that’s part of it."

Despite the disappointment over ending the game with 10 men and failing to secure any points tonight, Hodgson was positive about his side's overall performance: "In terms of the way we played, in terms of the effort and the chances and the questions we asked of the Wolves defence, we made a very good fist of the game," Hodgson said.

