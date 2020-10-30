Van Aanholt starts with Hodgson making several tweaks

The knock Tyrick Mitchell picked up in training this week has ruled the full-back out of tonight’s game, with Roy Hodgson selecting Patrick van Aanholt for his first start of the season.

That personnel change at left-back is the only alteration from the starting lineup that kicked-off against Fulham last week. However, James McArthur and Jordan Ayew have overcome their respective issues to make the Eagles’ bench, with Max Meyer making way.

Nuno Espírito Santo has made one change to his starting lineup, with Romain Saïss dropping to the bench and on-loan Rayan Aït-Nouri coming in for his Wolves debut. Owen Otasowie is named on the bench in place of Marçal.

Wolves: Patrício, Semedo, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Aït-Nouri, Dendoncker, Neves, Neto, Jiménez, Podence.

Subs: Hoever, Saïss, Otasowie, Silva, Ruddy, Moutinho, Traoré

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Dann, Kouyaté, Van Aanholt, Townsend, Riedewald, Milivojević, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Zaha.

Subs: Henderson, Ayew, Sakho, McArthur, Benteke, Eze, Kelly.