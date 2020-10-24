Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Fulham clash

Crystal Palace put in a fine performance from back to front to secure three points against Fulham, running out as 1-2 victors at Craven Cottage.

The Eagles took an early lead through the excellent Jairo Riedewald, who slotted home on the end of Wilfried Zaha's cute assist.

Zaha maintained his form throughout the 90 minutes and was rewarded with a goal of his own when he struck home at the far post to ensure Palace were victors by full-time.

Both he and Michy Batshuayi saw efforts ruled out for offside and Vicente Guaita's confident back four were only denied a clean sheet by a dying seconds Tom Cairney strike.

