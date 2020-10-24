Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from Palace's Fulham clash

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put in a fine performance from back to front to secure three points against Fulham, running out as 1-2 victors at Craven Cottage.

The Eagles took an early lead through the excellent Jairo Riedewald, who slotted home on the end of Wilfried Zaha's cute assist.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace ease past Fulham

5 Hours ago

Zaha maintained his form throughout the 90 minutes and was rewarded with a goal of his own when he struck home at the far post to ensure Palace were victors by full-time.

Both he and Michy Batshuayi saw efforts ruled out for offside and Vicente Guaita's confident back four were only denied a clean sheet by a dying seconds Tom Cairney strike.

But who receives eToro Man of the Match from this impressive display is up to you: and you can vote for your choice below!

The result will be announced on cpfc.co.uk, the official Palace app and across our social media channels shortly.

 

Stay tuned for full highlights and post-match reaction - available for free via Palace TV here or by clicking 'Palace TV' within the app.

Kit 20-21 Clyne banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Clyne reflects on Palace return

Just now

There were eight years between Nathaniel Clyne's 137th and 138th professional games for Crystal Palace, with the right-back rejoining the club he started his career at this month.

Read full article

First Team

Riedewald explains changed approach to Zaha and its effect

3 Hours ago

Jairo Riedewald put in another solid performance as he completed 85 minutes against Fulham, scoring Palace's opener and enjoying a fine afternoon in the heart of midfield.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises squad depth in pulling out Palace's key strengths

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson maintained a composed attitude after Crystal Palace's victory over Fulham, deflecting questions regarding Palace's fifth-place position and best start at this stage since returning to the...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Confident Palace ease past Fulham despite late consolation

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace put frustrating recent results behind them with a confident 1-2 victory over Fulham, enjoying a characteristic performance that saw them defend with aplomb and attack with ruthless...

Read full article

View more