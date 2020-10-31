Skip to site footer
Watch footage from Palace's VAR-heavy result against Wolves

1 Hour ago

There are plenty of talking points still rumbling on from Palace's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, with VAR taking centre stage for most of the game's key moments.

Jeffrey Schlupp explains why Wolves were difficult to play against

2 Hours ago

And you can watch them all for free on Palace TV now. From Michy Batshuayi, for the third time this season, having a goal ruled out for a marginal offside to Patrick van Aanholt winning a penalty, for it only to be overturned, due to the same offence as Batshuayi.

And that's just the first-half. Be sure to take a look at the penalty shout from Wilfried Zaha in the second-half plus the sending off of Luka Milivojević that Roy Hodgson and his teammates post-match were struggling to understand. 

To watch for free, simply head to Palace TV by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the official app! Alongside full highlights, you can catch post-match reaction from players and both managers alike.

Schlupp: "I don’t really know what else you want Luka to do in that situation"

2 Hours ago

Jeffrey Schlupp spoke to Palace TV's Chris Grierson minutes after the full-time whistle at Molineux, and the midfielder offered an explanation as to why Wolverhampton Wanderers were difficult...

Hodgson: "I've spoken to the referee"

3 Hours ago

Palace's defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers had several high-profile VAR moments, with many falling the way in which the south Londoners did not want.

Van Aanholt starts with Hodgson making several tweaks

6 Hours ago

The knock Tyrick Mitchell picked up in training this week has ruled the full-back out of tonight’s game, with Roy Hodgson selecting Patrick van Aanholt for his first start of the season.

Wolves v Palace full match information - including how to watch

11 Hours ago

Crystal Palace are in Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, and you can find everything you'll need on the fixture below - including how to follow it live.

