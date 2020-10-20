Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Memberships

Win Jairo Riedewald's signed Palace v Brighton shirt

7 Hours ago

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is Jairo Riedewald’s shirt against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jairo secured his first league start of the season to put in a highly praised shift v Brighton, and you can own a piece of Palace history with his match-issued shirt from that match!

All Gold, Junior Gold and International Members are automatically entered into the competition – one of a range of new benefits introduced for Members this season. If you are not a Member yet, there’s still time to join, with the competition closing at 23:59 on Friday 30th October. Once you join, you will be automatically entered!

If you're already a Member, please fill out this form to be entered.

Memberships this year feature an array of incredible benefits, aimed to keep you as connected to the club as possible this season. These range from Match Pass benefits - such as live commentary for all Premier League games, to Palace Rewards – exclusive competitions, gifts and events, and Palace Discounts – brilliant offers in the Club Shop and more.

To learn more about our Memberships and enter this brilliant competition, please click here.

Click here for terms and conditions.

Membership 20-21 banner.jpg


Advertisement block

More Great Member Benefits

Memberships

Win Butland's signed Palace 'keeper shirt

18 October 2020

Jack Butland put pen to paper in a three-year deal with Crystal Palace, and then put pen to shirt for the club's Members.

Read full article

Memberships

How to win Clyne’s signed shirt from Palace return

15 October 2020

Becoming the second player of the window to rejoin Crystal Palace, Nathaniel Clyne has returned to south London eight years after last representing the red and blues.

Read full article

Memberships

Competition: FIFA 21 up for grabs for our Gold & Junior Gold Members

12 October 2020

No waiting for Christmas when you are a Palace Gold or Junior Gold Member, you could have FIFA 21 now.

Read full article

Memberships

Win in-form Kouyate's matchday shirt from Palace's Everton clash

29 September 2020

This season, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members have the chance to win matchworn shirts from Palace games, and next is in-form Cheikhou Kouyate’s shirt against Everton.

Read full article

View more