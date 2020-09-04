20/21 Memberships now available

This year we’ve introduced a series of new additions to Palace Memberships to ensure you stay as close to the action as possible during the 20/21 season.

You will have the choice of four Memberships – Gold, International, Junior Gold and Junior.

Each Membership offers you a range of benefits falling under three categories: Match Pass – which includes exclusive chances to get Premier League tickets this season - Palace Rewards and Palace Discounts.

For all the information you need and to buy your 20/21 Membership, click here now.

Match Pass

Match Pass benefits are designed to keep you as connected to the game as possible on matchdays. While stadium capacities are limited, Gold and Junior Gold Members will be able to enter a ballot to buy tickets specifically kept aside for Members.

Depending on your Membership, other incredible benefits include live broadcasts of selected pre-season friendlies and Academy fixtures, the digital matchday programme every game, live audio commentary with Palace Audio and much more.

Palace Rewards

New for this season, Palace Rewards offers you a range of incredible competitions and events throughout the season, as well as brilliant gifts. Competitions and events range from signed match worn shirts to our famous Junior Member days. Plus, all Members receive a welcome gift and Junior Gold Members receive a free Palace shirt when they join along with much more!

Palace Discounts

This year, as well as brilliant discounts in the Club Shop and for Premium Matchdays, you’ll also be able to use your Palace Membership to secure discounts at a range of south London businesses. And if you’re looking to host an event at Selhurst Park such as a birthday party, you’ll receive a discount on that also.

Pay Monthly

This season you’ll be able to pay monthly for Gold and Junior Gold Memberships through our finance partner V12 from Friday, 4th September. Alternatively, you can buy your Membership up front as usual, which works out as the cheapest option.

To learn more about the different Memberships and to join, click here now.

Note

Memberships are available to purchase online only until Monday, 6th September, at which point they can be purchased in the Box Office or over the phone.