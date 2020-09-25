Ambrose reveals amusing story about playing tennis against Speroni

Club legend Darren Ambrose has gone from the squad list on the back page to guest columnist. The Eagles icon's debut column in the Southampton programme proved extremely popular with several never-told-before stories.

In this week's Everton programme, our former No.7 lets fans in what happened when he interviewed Eberechi Eze for talkSPORT, an amusing tale when he returned to Selhurst Park with Birmingham City and a not-so-amusing experience from 12 yards cropped up when discussing our League Cup exit to Bournemouth.

Below, though, is an excellent snippet from Ambrose's Toffees programme column: the time Julián Speroni hustled him on a tennis court.

"I was at BOXPARK Croydon hosting the opening game against Southampton and the atmosphere was great. And what a way to start in what I would call a typical Roy Hodgson performance.

Vicente was rightfully named Man of the Match for that game, and it’s great to see VG carry on like he has done throughout his time here – if it wasn’t Jordan as Player of the Season last time, then it was Vicente for me.

VG reminds me of Julián Speroni in the way that he is underrated outside of Palace. But I do wonder if Guaita is as good at tennis as Jules is.

We went down to Devon for a pre-season with Neil Warnock and Jules was my roommate. Anyway, he asked me if I played tennis. My reply was a cocksure: ‘Do I?!’ I was very confident I’d smash him around the court.

Jules’ reply was: “Okay, I’m average. Let’s have a game.” Well he certainly wasn’t average - it was like having Rafael Nadal out there! We played five sets and I didn’t win one game.

When Jules says he is average at something he means he is exceptional. I wish I’d known that before."

