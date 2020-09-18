Skip to site footer
Eagles squad dealt boost pre-Manchester United

2 Hours ago

Crystal Palace trained in greater numbers this week ahead of their clash with Manchester United, as Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham and Jairo Riedewald returned to the pitches and Mamadou Sakho continued to increase his fitness levels.

Roy Hodgson was positive on the team's fitness in his pre-match press conference, and this position is reflected when looking at the lads at Copers Cope Road.

Alongside some talented Academy players and new signings Eberechi Eze and Michy Batshuayi, the Eagles were able to call upon frontmen Benteke and Wickham for the first time in a while and were boosted by Riedewald's return after missing sessions earlier this week.

Sakho's return to competitive football on Tuesday was another significant boost, which Hodgson called "quite incredible".

You can see how the squad fared in the gallery above and video below!

READ NEXT: Palace Preview: Can on-form Eagles replicate historic triumph against United?

