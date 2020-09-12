Skip to site footer
Team news: Two up top plus Eze in line for debut

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s eighth consecutive season in the top-flight kick-starts today against Southampton, with Roy Hodgson sending the Eagles out in a 4-4-2 formation.

First Team

Crystal Palace squad numbers revealed for 2020/21 - including Eze, Ferguson, Mitchell and Benteke

7 Hours ago

Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew lead the line, with Michy Batshuayi joining on loan from Chelsea in time to make the matchday squad.

Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend will provide the width, with James McCarthy partnering James McArthur in the middle – club captain, Luka Milivojević, is on the bench after missing pre-season fixtures against Oxford United, Charlton Athletic and Millwall.

Tyrick Mitchell continues to deputise for Patrick van Aanholt at left-back, with Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Joel Ward and Vicente Guaita making up the defensive unit.

Former Palace ‘keeper Alex McCarthy starts for the Saints today, with Ralph Hasenhüttl selecting nine of the 11 that ended the season for Southampton, with Will Smallbone and Jan Bednarek coming in for Jan Vestergaard and Stuart Armstrong.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Townsend, McCarthy, McArthur, Schlupp, Ayew, Zaha

Subs: Hennessey, Kelly, Woods, Milivojević, Eze, Meyer, Batshuyai

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Redmond, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Adams, Ings

Subs: Forster, Vestergaard, Long, Djenepo, Obafemi, Tella, Vokins

