Ambrose reveals amusing Warnock pre-season story

Just now

The club is delighted to have Darren Ambrose on board as a guest columnist this season, and you can read an amusing snippet from his debut column below.

"Neil Warnock is brutal; real old-school. He used to set-up a 440m track and whenever he wanted he would shout: ‘On the line!’ and those three words still give me nightmares now.

"You’d make your way to the line and he’d say: ‘Go’ and you’d be looking to make your way to the end in roughly 65-70 seconds; it’s a good pace but not too tiring. Neil could have you doing it again one-minute later or midway through a seven-v-seven game - he’d call it, and all of a sudden ‘not too tiring’ became ‘absolutely knackering’!

"One day we came in and the gaffer wasn’t there which we were pleased about. But then we’ve looked out onto the pitches and the track was set-up.

"Keith Curle was the No.2 at the time and he said to us: ‘We are going to do one run; if you all finish in under one-minute you can go home. Don’t tell the gaffer, though.’

"I’ve never run so quick in my life – even Julián Speroni came in at 55 seconds. I’ve no idea if the gaffer knows now or whether Keith had something to do that clashed with training, so his clock was always going to end under one-minute."

