Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Read the Palace v Brøndby IF programme for FREE

6 Hours ago

Ahead of Palace's behind-closed-doors friendly against Danish side, Brøndby IF, the club are giving away a digital version of the programme for free.

There will be no hard copy produced for this game, so the only way to hear Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojević's thoughts ahead of the new season is by reading, for free, the online version of the programme - which you can do here.

Stephen Henderson, who played in the club's opening pre-season win over Oxford United, also features and offers insight into what life has been like for him at Palace in the unique third-choice 'keeper spot plus the honest conversations he has had with Dean Kiely. 

Furthermore, Peter Pan himself, Aaron Wilbraham, talks about the game that meant the most to him in his career so far - and it came as a 32-year-old. 

Read all of the above as well as getting to know our opponents for free below or click here to open the programme in full screen.

And to have printed copies of all home league and cup programmes delivered direct to you in 2020/21, purchase your season-long bundle here!

Brondby programme banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Programme

Programme

Receive every Palace programme for the 2020/21 season through your door

2 September 2020

With the popularity of the programme for the Eagles' four final home games of the 2019/20 season, the club are committed to keeping the programme as a staple part of the red and blue matchday.

Read full article

Programme

Get your free message in the matchday programme for the '20/21 season

20 August 2020

As a way for fans to keep hold of a small part of their Selhurst Park routine, the club will be continuing with matchday programmes for the '20/21 season (full information to be announced soon).

Read full article

Programme

Revealing the stresses of working in 36 degree sun on pre-season tour

29 July 2020

In any normal campaign, the club would be wrapping up its pre-season preparations and returning to English soil after training and playing across the globe before the return of competitive football.

Read full article

Programme

Milivojevic's end of season message to Crystal Palace's 'best fans in the league'

25 July 2020

Writing in his programme column at the end of a truly unique season, Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has penned a message to the club's fans. You can read it in full below.

Read full article

View more