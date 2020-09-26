Skip to site footer
Ward: "My thoughts are going to stay with myself"

2 Hours ago

Joel Ward's 250th appearance for the club didn't end how he would've wanted, with a controversial handball decision against the full-back awarded after VAR intervened.

Match Reports

Report: Palace v Everton

3 Hours ago

The experienced defender refused to be drawn on the award of the match-winning spot-kick: "My thoughts are going to stay with myself," he said. "I think everyone else can talk about them. We’ll just kind of get on with it, we’re going to realise that some will go for us & some will go against us.

"There’s certainly some teething issues, and I think they need to be ironed out. They may need to look at how people move, and the functionality of how people move with momentum."

Palace's performance certainly warranted a more positive result for Ward's milestone, and when Cheikhou Kouyaté headed home the equaliser, it looked like the Eagles would be good for a minimum of a point.

"We were working on it [set-piece] during the week," Ward revealed. "Andros’ ball into the box was fantastic and that’s the delivery we come to expect from him. Cheikh’s in the exact position he should be and thankfully he’s found the back of the net.

"Unfortunately, we were hard done by today."

