Ray Lewington reveals 29-goal penalty shootout he was involved in

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Ray Lewington revealed that he has been involved in one another remarkable penalty shootout, like the one Palace and Bournemouth played out tonight.

"I think I’ve actually been involved in a 15-14 [penalty shootout] when I was with Fulham, against Aldershot [Town] I think and that brought back memories of it," he revealed.

"There were some fantastic penalties, from both sides, I don’t think the goalkeepers could’ve saved any of them but unfortunately, we lost out and of all people, Luka, our most reliable penalty taker ever. But I think fatigue had set in by then."

Despite the cup exit in the Second Round to the lottery from 12-yards, Lewington was full of praise for the defensive line that kept a clean sheet, with Jarosław Jach making his debut, and Ryan Inniss and Sam Woods forming an inexperienced centre-back pairing.

"His [Ryan Inniss'] attitude is incredible. He is so full of it. He loves his training and we’ve enjoyed having him because his enthusiasm rubs off on everyone.

"And Woodsy, Jach; I thought they all did well. It just goes to show that these people don’t get a chance but when they do they step-up."

