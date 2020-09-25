Roundup: Palace Under-23s fall to Norwich City

Skip to site footer
Shaun Derry’s Under-23 side had their first away game of their debut season as a Premier League 2 outfit against Norwich City, with the Eagles falling to a 3-0 defeat.

Lineups

Norwich: McGovern, Vaughan, Nizet, Omobamidele, Tomkinson, Dronfield, Giurgi, McAlear, Drmic, Leitner (Omotoye, 46), Hondermarck (Dennis, 63).

Subs: Warner, McCracken, Milovanovic.

Palace: Webber, D.Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, Woods, Jach, Flanagan, Kirby, M.Boateng, Banks, Matthews (Pierrick, 56), Street (Taylor, 68).

Subs: Jacob Russell, Spence, Hale.

First-half

The Canaries lineup had plenty of first-team experience, therefore it was no surprise that the first chance of the game fell to Josip Drmić, with the striker’s volley blocked en route to goal.

Five minutes later, though, the hosts would take the lead with Ethen Vaughan crossing smartly for William Hondermarck. However, an unfortunate richochet saw the scoreboard register an own goal for David Boateng.

Drmic went clean through a few minutes later, and despite all the former Bayer Leverkusen striker's experience he couldn’t find a way past Ollie Webber.

Second-half

The wet and windy conditions that had thwarted plenty of Palace breakaways in the first ’45 intensified in the second-half, making for few moments of real quality.

On 67 minutes the first noteworthy attempt of the game arrived with Drmić collecting a well-saved effort from his teammate, Josh Giurgi, returning the ball towards the Palace goal, and rattling the crossbar in the process.

Palace responded to almost falling two behind by nearly capitalising on an Andrew Omabamiedele slip, however, despite the one-on-one scenario, 'keeper Michael McGovern emerged the victor.

Any hope of Palace taking at least a point back to south London ended when a long-range strike from Drmić found the back of the net.

Half-time substitute, Tyrese Omotoye, added a third three minutes from the end.

