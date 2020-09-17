Skip to site footer
Positive fitness update ahead of United trip

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson revealed in his pre-match press conference for Palace's trip to Manchester United, that the Eagles have several options back available to them.

First Team

Nathaniel Clyne to train with Palace first-team

5 Hours ago

"We are starting to get players back from injury," Hodgson said. "Mamadou Sakho, of course, is the latest to be able to take part in training sessions. Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham took part in today’s training session, albeit with Connor it was more modified than with Christian.

"We hope also that Jaïro Riedewald will train tomorrow – he didn’t train with the first-team today – but we hope he will tomorrow having recovered from the injury he picked up last week.

"In terms of fitness of players, we are in a much healthier position than we have been in some time."

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson are still unavailable.

First Team

Hodgson elaborates on change to 4-4-2 this season

4 Hours ago

It was noticeable during Palace's pre-season campaign that the Eagles had shifted to a 4-4-2 formation, and that lineup is the one Roy Hodgson took in to Palace's opening two games of this season.

First Team

Nathaniel Clyne is set to train with the squad for a short period of time, after leaving Liverpool F.C. earlier this summer.

First Team

Hodgson praises Kirby and reveals pre-game chat with Sakho

15 September 2020

Despite the cup exit, Roy Hodgson saw plenty of bonuses in tonight's clean sheet performance.

First Team

Townsend: "Ebs is an incredible talent"

15 September 2020

Andros Townsend was on the bench for tonight's game, but Roy Hodgson brought on the winger for the final 20 minutes in the hope Townsend would have a similar impact to the one he had against...

