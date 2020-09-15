Inniss: "It has been a long road for me"

The fine margins of a penalty shootout meant it wasn't to be for Palace tonight against Bournemouth. However, despite the exit from 12-yards, Ryan Inniss was pleased to keep a clean sheet during the 90 minutes.

"It was a big game for me, Woodsy and Jarosław especially," he admitted. "Getting a opportunity to play against good opposition against a team with pretty much the same nucleus of a side they had in the Premier League last year."

Inniss spoke extremely well post-match to Palace TV and was honest in his appraisal of the goal that Bournemouth's Sam Surridge had ruled out for offside in the first-half: "We got away with one. You do find at this level that one lapse of concerntration can be punished a lot quicker.

"On another day, they might win 1-0 and the blame is on me but I got away with it, and that switched me on even more and I covered the channels even more."

Inniss' start tonight comes after spending most of last season on loan at Newport County. However, back amongst the first-team squad, the centre-back is delighted to be back amongst it all in south London: "It has been a long road for me. I want to thank the club and the manager for showing faith in me; I know I’ve been around a long time but with my injuries, I feel like, in a football sense, I’m younger than I am."

