Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Inniss: "It has been a long road for me"

5 Hours ago

The fine margins of a penalty shootout meant it wasn't to be for Palace tonight against Bournemouth. However, despite the exit from 12-yards, Ryan Inniss was pleased to keep a clean sheet during the 90 minutes.

"It was a big game for me, Woodsy and Jarosław especially," he admitted. "Getting a opportunity to play against good opposition against a team with pretty much the same nucleus of a side they had in the Premier League last year."

First Team

Carabao Cup report: Bournemouth v Palace

5 Hours ago

Inniss spoke extremely well post-match to Palace TV and was honest in his appraisal of the goal that Bournemouth's Sam Surridge had ruled out for offside in the first-half: "We got away with one. You do find at this level that one lapse of concerntration can be punished a lot quicker.

"On another day, they might win 1-0 and the blame is on me but I got away with it, and that switched me on even more and I covered the channels even more."

Inniss' start tonight comes after spending most of last season on loan at Newport County. However, back amongst the first-team squad, the centre-back is delighted to be back amongst it all in south London: "It has been a long road for me. I want to thank the club and the manager for showing faith in me; I know I’ve been around a long time but with my injuries, I feel like, in a football sense, I’m younger than I am."

There's plenty more to hear from Inniss. Head over to Palace TV now to watch his post-match interview in full.

Palace Podcast banner 20-21.jpg


Advertisement block

First Team

First Team

Hodgson praises Kirby and reveals pre-game chat with Sakho

3 Hours ago

Despite the cup exit, Roy Hodgson saw plenty of bonuses in tonight's clean sheet performance.

Read full article

First Team

Townsend: "Ebs is an incredible talent"

4 Hours ago

Andros Townsend was on the bench for tonight's game, but Roy Hodgson brought on the winger for the final 20 minutes in the hope Townsend would have a similar impact to the one he had against...

Read full article

First Team

Ray Lewington reveals 29-goal penalty shootout he was involved in

5 Hours ago

Speaking to Palace TV post-match, Ray Lewington revealed that he has been involved in one another remarkable penalty shootout, like the one Palace and Bournemouth played out tonight.

Read full article

First Team

Penalty shootout exit for Palace in Carabao Cup

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace exited via a penalty shootout from the Carabao Cup for the second season in a row, with Bournemouth eventually winning the shootout 11-10.

Read full article

View more