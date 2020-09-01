Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Pre Season

Team news: Three changes as Guaita and Meyer make Palace lineup v Millwall

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has made three changes to the side which kicked-off against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, bringing Vicente Guaita, Max Meyer and Jeffrey Schlupp into the starting XI to face Millwall.

Match Previews

Match preview: Millwall v Crystal Palace friendly

5 Hours ago

The clash with the Lions will be Guaita's first of the pre-season, while Meyer featured against Oxford United and Schlupp has appeared in both games so far.

The trio replace Wayne Hennessey, Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze in the Palace lineup. All three of the replaced players are not in the squad today, with Eze and Hennessey called-up to international duty.

This leaves the Eagles with a very youthful bench, including teenagers Malachi Boateng, John-Kymani Gordon and Brandon Pierrick. All three of these promising youngsters have featured with the first-team in both of the last two friendlies.

New Millwall arrivals Scott Malone and Mason Bennett both start, having joined from Derby County at the end of last week.

You can watch this game live from 14:00 BST by clicking here!

MillwallBialkowski, Hutchinson, Cooper, Williams, Wallace, Bradshaw, Malone, Pearce, Leonard, Bennett, Muller.

Subs: Sandford, Wright, Brown, Tiensia, Wallace, Woods, Thompson, Mahoney, Burey, Smith, Skalak.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kouyaté, Dann, Mitchell, Schlupp, Riedewald, McArthur, Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

Subs: Henderson, Kelly, Woods, Jach, Malachi Boateng, Inniss, Kirby, Gordon, Pierrick. 

READ NEXT: Watch Palace v Millwall LIVE in club's second south London derby today

Kit 20-21 on sale.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Commercial

Palace reveal IQONIQ as new and exclusive fan engagement partner

4 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club has agreed a wide-ranging partnership with IQONIQ, a new fan engagement platform that specialises in the field of sport and entertainment. The partnership also sees IQONIQ...

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: Eagles hunt third straight win across south London

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Millwall today at the New Den (14:00 BST kick-off), with Roy Hodgson’s Eagles having won both of their opening two pre-season friendlies so far.

Read full article

Pre Season

Watch Palace v Millwall LIVE in club's second south London derby today

31 August 2020

Crystal Palace take on Millwall in their third pre-season friendly of the summer today (Tuesday, September 1st at 14:00 BST), looking to prepare for the 2020/21 season with another south London...

Read full article

Club News

Neil Emblen opens up on pain at frustrating £2m dream move

30 August 2020

“I want to sound, even written on paper, brutally honest,” Neil Emblen says, emphasising his point several times during a lengthy conversation.

Read full article

View more