Mitchell explains what it is like training against Eze and Zaha

3 Hours ago

Tyrick Mitchell started his third Premier League game in a row for Crystal Palace today, confirming - if it wasn't already - that he is no longer an Under-23s player training with the first-team.

Match report: Crystal Palace v Southampton - 20/21 Premier League season-opener

5 Hours ago

Mitchell secured his first clean sheet and victory in the famous red and blue, and couldn't have been happier with how the Eagles had started the new campaign: "It’s my first win, so it’s a proud moment for myself," he said. "And an important win for the lads, too, off the back of a disappointing end of the season. It’s a good start to a season."

Mitchell's development has been quick and impressive, and it is something he puts down to training against Wilfried Zaha and, more recently, Eberechi Eze: "It sets me up better for when I’m playing matches," he revealed. "Because they are tricky and a lot of players in the Premier League are not as tricky as them, so it is easier to contain other teams after training with them."

Find out everything else the left-back had to say, including on the red card incident he was involved in, by heading to Palace TV now.

Palace TV banner (1).jpg


Hodgson explains why Eze didn't start v Southampton

3 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze made his Palace bow today against Southampton, coming off the bench in the Eagles' opening day win.

Dann praises Kouyaté and reveals approach to Southampton

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann captained the Palace side in Luka Milivojević's absence today, and in the behind-closed-doors setting, the centre-back's voice reverberated around an empty Selhurst Park.

Vote for your eToro MOTM from season-opening win

5 Hours ago

With a clean sheet, a couple of world-class saves from Vicente Guaita and a goal for Wilfried Zaha, it was back to business as usual for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.

Team news: Two up top plus Eze in line for debut

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s eighth consecutive season in the top-flight kick-starts today against Southampton, with Roy Hodgson sending the Eagles out in a 4-4-2 formation.

