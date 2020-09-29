Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Women

Watch fine Baptiste solo goal for free now

5 Hours ago

Palace Women's unbeaten start to the season ended on Sunday, when Blackburn Rovers snatched all three points in the cruelest of fashion.

Women

Palace Women's captain Annabel Johnson reveals how captaincy came about

27 September 2020

The clock registered 90+4 when Rovers' Natasha Fenton's deep cross caught the wind and looped in over Chloe Morgan's outstretched arms. Another bitter pill to swallow for Dean Davenport's side with Charlton Athletic also scoring late in their season-opener to turn a victory into a draw for the Eagles. 

The signs are positive overall, though, with Bianca Baptiste and Cherelle Khassal both scoring against Rovers for their second strikes of the season, to continue the excellent understanding they have developed so far in this campaign. 

You can now watch all five goals for Sunday's game for free below - Baptiste's solo run and finish easily the pick of the bunch.


Advertisement block

Women

Women

Annabel Johnson reveals how Palace Women captaincy came about

27 September 2020

Here, in her own words, Palace's Women's newly appointed captain, Annabel Johnson, talks through how the armband was awarded to her plus the team's start to the season.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women's Chloe Morgan appointed to Women in Football board

21 September 2020

The club is proud to learn that Crystal Palace Women's goalkeeper Chloe Morgan has joined the Women in Football board - a significant position within the sport.

Read full article

Women

Free matchday programme: Crystal Palace Women v London City Lionesses

10 September 2020

Crystal Palace Women's third season in the Women's Championship got off to a respectable start last weekend, with a 2-2 draw away at Charlton Athletic.

Read full article

Women

Palace Women welcome Go Group as shirt sponsor

10 September 2020

Go Group are proud to announce their sponsorship of Crystal Palace F.C. Women as one of their new shirt sponsors for the 2020/21 FA Women’s Championship season.

Read full article

View more