Win a signed Eberechi Eze shirt

2 Hours ago

Eberechi Eze looks great in the famous red and blue and the first impressions are exciting for Palace fans, after the recent signing from Queens Park Rangers impressed in his 45 minutes against Charlton Athletic, plus a quick-fire hat-trick in training.

You can now get on the Eze hype by getting involved with the first of several Membership competitions that will run throughout the season, by potentially bagging yourself a signed shirt from the day when the attacking-midfielder signed on the dotted line.

All you need to be in with a chance of winning is a Gold or Junior Gold Membership for the upcoming ‘20/21 campaign. But this must be purchased before 23:59, Sunday 13th September, 2020.

Already got yourself one of our new look Gold and Junior Gold Memberships? Just cross those fingers and excitedly wait because you have already been entered. 

Full T&Cs for the competition can be found here.

