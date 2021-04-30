Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Training

Behind the scenes as Palace prepare to face Manchester City

3 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

Crystal Palace have been working hard at Copers Cope in preparation to face champions-elect Manchester City on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington have been putting the players through their paces on the training pitches at Copers Cope, as they welcome the treble-chasing Manchester City to Selhurst Park.

As mentioned in the pre-match press conference, the squad is boosted by the return of Gary Cahill.

Check out all the best shots from today’s training in the gallery above – or watch the video below some more the behind-the-scenes action!

READ NEXT: Palace fixtures rearranged to accommodate fans' in-stadium return

Training White - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Programme

Townsend shares eye-opening insight in Palace v City programme

1 Hour ago

The Palace v Man City matchday programme is available to read now, with another packed edition ready for you to enjoy as the Eagles take on the league leaders.

Read full article

Fixture News

Palace fixtures rearranged to accommodate fans' in-stadium return

6 Hours ago

Details of Crystal Palace's upcoming games with Southampton and Aston Villa have been confirmed by the Premier League, with the Villa match rearranged to accommodate supporters' return to Selhurst...

Read full article

Club News

Roy Hodgson commends social media boycott and stance on ending abuse

6 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace’s clash against Manchester City, Roy Hodgson praised the social media boycott the footballing and wider sporting world are taking.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson: Squad strengthened pre-Manchester City

7 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that he has a largely fit squad to choose from before Crystal Palace take on Manchester City, saying that Gary Cahill has returned for selection.

Read full article

View more