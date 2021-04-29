Arrange your seasonal Crystal Palace Premium experience today

The best atmosphere in English football will reignite with the ever-nearing return of supporters to Selhurst Park, and you can experience it in the ultimate environment with clients, colleagues, friends or family through a Premium Matchday.

Our atmospheric lounges and suites will reopen for another season of elite football to allow you and your guests to soak in the day at south London’s most iconic stadium.

If you’re interested in our seasonal or match-by-match packages, please find out more or enquire here to talk with one of our expert team.

Alternatively, read on to find out what makes a Premium Matchday the ultimate Palace experience.

“First class in every respect” - the pinnacle of matchday hospitality

Our hosts greet you on arrival at Selhurst Park to ensure you and your guests are personally catered for throughout the afternoon, providing warm hospitality from the minute you walk in.

Then, while you entertain, enjoy inclusive drinks packages or soak up the atmosphere of SE25, club legends such as Darren Ambrose, Jim Cannon and Clinton Morrison will be on-hand throughout the season to share stories from their time with the Eagles, talk with guests and offer their take on your match.

And with locally sourced cuisine selected by our Michel star experienced Executive Head Chef and carefully crafted into a considered menu, every bite you enjoy is produced with skill and thought – whatever you choose.

Best seats in the house: our lounges

Each of our lounges has a distinct atmosphere to suit you and your guests. With each lounge providing a unique package of dining, drinks, entertainment and seating, your Premium experience at Selhurst Park is tailored-made throughout.

Legends restaurant

The only lounge that directly overlooks the pitch - Legends restaurant is the perfect place to soak up the matchday build-up. Enjoy incredible dining, inclusive drinks and refreshments throughout the day, accompanied by analysis and entertainment from club legends.

Speroni’s restaurant

Named in honour of our iconic Argentinian shot stopper, the restaurant emanates the warmth and charm that made Julian Speroni such a legendary figure at the club. Three-course dining is served alongside entertainment from other club legends before you take your seats in the Directors' Box.

The 2010 Club

Enjoy a Premium experience like no other - a first class lounge with VIP Directors' Box seating allowing you to be within touching distance of the dugouts. The intimate environment of the lounge makes it the perfect space for entertaining clients or celebrating special occasions.

Executive Boxes

Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with friends and family. Choose from a range of box set-ups and sizes, as well as food and drink packages to make you feel right at home.

Malcolm Allison lounge

A relaxed, prestigious environment designed in homage to one of Palace’s most charismatic and influential managers, Malcolm Allison. This lounge delivers a relaxed and cultured dining experience in the company of true Palace fans with fond memories of the club’s history and roots.

Here for you, from arriving to departing

How our staff provide your experience:

“Since joining the club my passion has been to deliver the most professional and personal service, reflecting the warm south London welcome that I receive myself.”

Lyndora Goodger, Head of Premium Services

“It’s my job to ensure you anticipate the food you’ll enjoy every bit as much as the world-class football that enfolds before you.”

Julien Maisonneuve, Executive Head Chef

We can’t wait to welcome you back to Selhurst Park to enjoy English football’s greatest atmosphere in style. Ensure your place in our Premium lounges for 2021/22 by enquiring below.