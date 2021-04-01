Your chance to ask questions and play FIFA with Palace players!

Take part in a range of great Palace activities this Easter, including the chance to ask questions to and play FIFA 21 against Palace players!

This Easter, we’ll be keeping Junior Palace Members entertained with several great Easter related activities!

You can have the chance to take part in a Junior Member press conference, play FIFA 21 against a Palace player and learn great skills from Palace coaches. There’s also a fun digital Easter Egg Hunt to kick off the week.

The fun starts on Monday April 12th with the digital Easter Egg Hunt, and finishes on Friday April 16th with a skills session delivered by Palace coaches.

See below for full details of each event, and how to get involved! It’s not too late to join as a Member to take part in the fun, with Junior Memberships now from just £10!

Digital Easter Egg Hunt

Date: Monday April 12th (Available all day).

Available to: All Junior fans.

What is it? Follow clues across the Palace site to find Luka Milivojevic who will have a special message for you and the chance to win a great Palace Easter gift set.

How to play: Look out for the first clue on the Monday on the Member Hub and Palace website.

Digital Junior Member Press Conference

Date: Tuesday April 13th.

Times: 3-4pm (ages 0-10) & 4.15 – 5.15 (ages 11-16).

Available to: Junior or Junior Gold Members (places limited).

What is it: The hour will start with a few fun games, before two players join to answer your questions. Win the chance to ask players questions in the games beforehand!

How to join: Click HERE to attend the free events. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis and the event will be held over zoom.

FIFA 21 Competition

Date: Thursday April 15th.

Time: Early afternoon (exact time TBC).

Available to: Three Junior or Junior Gold Members.

What is it: Three Junior Members will have the chance to play FIFA 21 against a Palace player who will also chat to you over zoom whilst playing!

How to enter: Answer the question and enter your email address on the Member Hub HERE.

Requirements: You’ll need to own FIFA 21 on either PS4 or PS5 (with PS4 version installed).

Skills Session

Date: Friday April 16th.

Times: 10.30-11.15am (ages 0-10) & 1.30-2.15pm (ages 11-16).

What is it: Learn new skills over zoom with Palace coaches! Our experienced coaches will teach you new skills to sharpen your footballing ability!

How to enter: Click HERE to attend the free events. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis and the event will be held over zoom.

Requirements: You’ll just need a laptop, phone or tablet to join the call, and then a ball and a bit of space!