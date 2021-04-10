Skip to site footer
Benteke: Palace told to be braver v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke explained that Crystal Palace were told to be braver in the second-half of their defeat against Chelsea, saying Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington's instruction led to a better performance but that Palace "did not do [their] job."

Speaking with Palace TV post-match, the frontman said: "I think we gave them too much respect. When we play this kind of team we have to be front foot, we have to be a little bit up. I think by being so deep against these kind of players, the game became easier for them.

Joel Ward reacts to Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea

3 Hours ago

"In the dressing room, Ray and the manager said we have to be more brave, we have to be coming back with more character. I think that's the - if I can take positives today - the second-half, obviously it's 4-1, but they scored one goal, we scored one goal and we showed a little bit more resilience, a little bit more character."

On a positive individual note, Benteke's goal against the Blues was his sixth of the season - a powerful header on the end of a Jeffrey Schlupp cross.

The Belgian expressed his pride in his form this campaign but brought conversation back to a disappointing evening at Selhurst Park:

"It [scoring] is a good feeling because I get the chance to play week in, week out. I'm happy to score but all I want is to help the team and today we didn't really do our job, especially in the first-half.

"The second-half was much better and I think we have to take this positive. Now we have two weeks to work hard, to do our job and to get ready for Leicester.

"When you lose at home 4-1, it doesn't matter even if it's against a big team, we just want to bounce back. Now we've got 18 days I think left to speak, to work and we move on."

After the game, Hodgson praised Benteke's consistent form in 20/21. You can read what he had to say in full here.

Stay tuned for highlights and post-match reaction from this clash on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

