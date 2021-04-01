2021/22 Season Ticket pricing confirmed

We are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

The price of all 21/22 Season Tickets have been frozen at 19/20 rates, with adults from £420, seniors from £280, and children from £95.

Stadium map

21/22 Season Tickets pricing table

The key dates for 2021/22 Season Tickets are as follows:

Phase 1: 20/21 Season Ticket holders have an exclusive renewal period of six weeks at the lowest rates, between 6th April – 14th May.





Phase 2: Between 15th May – 18th June, 20/21 Season Ticket holders and all 19/20 Season Ticket holders can purchase a 21/22 Season Ticket and save their seat. These prices are also frozen from the Phase 2 window in 19/20, and supporters can pay by direct debit during this window. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest and no fees charged.





Phase 3: Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale from 24th June, and will also be priced as per Phase 3 pricing in 19/20. A range of Membership products which enable ticket access will also be on sale from June.

For a full list of Season Ticket FAQs, please click here. And for more information on how to link your ticketing account to your Palace account, please click here.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their continued patience, loyalty and magnificent support during these unprecedented times, and we eagerly await your return to Selhurst Park.