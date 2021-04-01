Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Ticket News

2021/22 Season Ticket pricing confirmed

9 Hours ago

We are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for Crystal Palace 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

  • The price of all 21/22 Season Tickets have been frozen at 19/20 rates, with adults from £420, seniors from £280, and children from £95.

Stadium map

Stadium map 20-21.png

21/22 Season Tickets pricing table

21-22 ST pricing table.png

The key dates for 2021/22 Season Tickets are as follows:

  • Phase 1: 20/21 Season Ticket holders have an exclusive renewal period of six weeks at the lowest rates, between 6th April – 14th May.

  • Phase 2: Between 15th May – 18th June, 20/21 Season Ticket holders and all 19/20 Season Ticket holders can purchase a 21/22 Season Ticket and save their seat. These prices are also frozen from the Phase 2 window in 19/20, and supporters can pay by direct debit during this window. The direct debit programme will be managed in-house, with 0% interest and no fees charged.

  • Phase 3: Remaining Season Tickets go on general sale from 24th June, and will also be priced as per Phase 3 pricing in 19/20. A range of Membership products which enable ticket access will also be on sale from June.

For a full list of Season Ticket FAQs, please click here. And for more information on how to link your ticketing account to your Palace account, please click here.

Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank all Season Ticket holders for their continued patience, loyalty and magnificent support during these unprecedented times, and we eagerly await your return to Selhurst Park.

Spring Fashion - Web Banner.png


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Season Ticket stories: "This place changed my life"

21 March 2021

With Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 coming on sale soon, we hear from some of the voices that make the Palace faithful so special. Here, one of our club photographers Seb Frej explains why...

Read full article

Ticket News

Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Read full article

Ticket News

Statement: Season Ticket update

20 March 2021

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

Club News

Season Ticket Stories: Hero PC McLeod on why Selhurst Park feels like home

26 March 2021

With Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 open for renewal from 6th April, we hear from some of the voices that make the Palace faithful so special. Here, hero of the London Bridge terror attacks...

Read full article

Ticket News

Ticket News

Season Tickets 21/22: Key dates you need to know

23 March 2021

Crystal Palace Season Tickets for 2021/22 are going on sale soon, providing you the best chance of following every home moment of a hugely anticipated season.

Read full article

Ticket News

Statement: Season Ticket update

20 March 2021

Following the government’s positive update on the easing of lockdown, we are delighted to be in a position to confirm details for 21/22 Season Tickets, as follows:

Read full article

Ticket News

Palace v Spurs: Key ticketing information

8 December 2020

Crystal Palace's home match with Tottenham Hotspur (13th December at 14:15) will see Selhurst Park house supporters for the first time since March.

Read full article

Ticket News

Tottenham Hotspur: Waiting list information

8 December 2020

We are really excited to be welcoming fans back to Selhurst Park for the Tottenham Hotspur fixture this Sunday.

Read full article

View more