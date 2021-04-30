Palace fixtures rearranged to accommodate fans' in-stadium return

Details of Crystal Palace's upcoming games with Southampton and Aston Villa have been confirmed by the Premier League, with the Villa match rearranged to accommodate supporters' return to Selhurst Park. Full details can be found below.

Premier League Match Rounds 36 (Palace v Villa) and 37 (Palace v Arsenal) have been rescheduled to welcome the safe return of supporters before the end of the season, subject to the government’s further easing of lockdown restrictions.

Palace v Arsenal will now take place in the midweek of 18/19th May, after the planned easing of restrictions on May 17th. Further details regarding this round will be announced in due course and the club will share further information for Palace's clash with Arsenal as soon as possible.

The Eagles' game with Southampton was postponed due the Saints' involvement in the FA Cup.

Full details of both the Saints and Villa game can be found below.

Fixture Date Kick-off (BST) TV Changed from Southampton (A) Tuesday, 11th May 20:00 Sky Sports 17th April, 15:00 Aston Villa (H) Sunday, 16th May 12:00 Sky Sports 12th May, 15:00

READ NEXT: Arrange your seasonal Crystal Palace Premium experience today