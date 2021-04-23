Skip to site footer
Training

Check out Crystal Palace training before Leicester City

4 Hours ago

After a weekend off due to their match against Southampton being rescheduled for the FA Cup semi-finals, the Crystal Palace players returned to training in good spirits to prepare for their trip to Leicester City.

Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington put the team through their paces at Copers Cope to keep them well drilled for the trip to the King Power Stadium on Monday. 

Check out all the best shots from today’s training in the gallery above – or keep an eye on Palace TV for all the behind-the-scenes action!

