Join Down Memory Lane ZDS Cup anniversary special

7 Hours ago

Down Memory Lane has become a popular event hosted for Crystal Palace supporters to enjoy hearing untold insight from some of the club’s most iconic players, and you can join the next call on Wednesday, 7th April at 2pm BST.

Attendees are invited to join us virtually over Zoom – with tickets for the event available to anyone aged 40 and over for free here.

It will be the 30-year anniversary of Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup victory over Everton on the day. We will be joined by two members of the team from that day and also club historian Ian King will be with us to recall his own memories of this special occasion.

The event is a great opportunity to meet with fellow Palace fans, albeit virtually, and put your questions to former players as we go back in time to remember some of the great memories of watching Palace over the years.

Tickets for the event are free, however any donation made to Palace for Life Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

The event is being run as part of the ongoing FA ‘Heads Up’ campaign in partnership with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) which aims to increase the conversation around mental health.

Get your ticket for the event here any time before Tuesday 6th at 3pm. You will then be sent a link to the Zoom call leading up to the event.

