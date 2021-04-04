Quiz: Can you name Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup-winning side?

April 7th, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton in the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup Final - but how well can you remember the Palace team that emerged victorious?

Both teams worked their way up through their respective regional sections, with Everton beating Leeds 6-4 on aggregate to reach the final and Palace beating Norwich 3-1 over two legs.

The teams clashed in a feisty affair at Wembley stadium, and after a cagey first-half, the two were deadlocked 1-1 at full-time. Palace ran away 4-1 winners after extra time, but can you remember the team that played in the final?

If you did well in that one, test your '90s football knowledge by naming the Everton side we faced:

