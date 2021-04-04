Skip to site footer
Quiz: Can you name Palace's Zenith Data Systems Cup-winning side?

4 Hours ago

April 7th, 2021, marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Palace’s victory over Everton in the 1991 Zenith Data Systems Cup Final - but how well can you remember the Palace team that emerged victorious?

Both teams worked their way up through their respective regional sections, with Everton beating Leeds 6-4 on aggregate to reach the final and Palace beating Norwich 3-1 over two legs.

The teams clashed in a feisty affair at Wembley stadium, and after a cagey first-half, the two were deadlocked 1-1 at full-time. Palace ran away 4-1 winners after extra time, but can you remember the team that played in the final?

To mark the 30-year anniversary of Palace's most successful season to date, pre-order your special edition programme here.

If you did well in that one, test your '90s football knowledge by naming the Everton side we faced:

READ NEXT: Join Down Memory Lane ZDS Cup anniversary special

