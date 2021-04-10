Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson explains Benteke upturn but lambasts Palace's first-half v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Roy Hodgson expressed his frustration with Crystal Palace's first-half performance against Chelsea on Saturday, saying their efforts in the opening 45 minutes "virtually made sure Chelsea would go away with three points."

The manager was clear in his disappointment with the game but found some satisfaction in an improved second-half.

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v Chelsea, April 2021

3 Hours ago

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: "When you are 3-0 down at half-time, which we were deservedly, you are definitely staring down the barrel of a gun. Fortunately we didn’t capitulate, didn’t lose heavier than 4-1.

"It’s still a very bad defeat, albeit against a very good team. But it’s our job to play against these very good teams and make their life as hard as we can. We didn’t do that today.

"We’re in the same league; we need points, they need points. Sometimes we have to do what we think absolutely necessary to get those points, accept we can’t go toe to toe and play the same way, but we have enough self respect and belief in ourselves to do more than we did today.

"The way we approached the first-half and the way we played the first-half was nowhere near good enough. That’s something we must all take responsibility for."

One positive from the evening at Selhurst Park was Christian Benteke heading home his sixth goal of the season.

PALCHE 07 Benteke.jpg

Hodgson stayed reserved in his praise after the defeat, but took the opportunity to commend Benteke's form this season.

"He’s doing well," he said. "He’s certainly working hard. He’s trying to do the sort of things we’re preaching and asking him to do and it’s very good he’s starting to score some goals. His goalscoring for the last couple of months has been on a regular basis.

"I can’t fault him and it was nice to see him score a goal today and give us some glimmer of hope, albeit a minor glimmer because of the way we played in the first-half which virtually made sure Chelsea would go away with three points."

Stay tuned for highlights and post-match reaction from this clash on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Samsic banner.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Benteke: Palace told to be braver v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke explained that Crystal Palace were told to be braver in the second-half of their defeat against Chelsea, saying Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington's instruction led to a better...

Read full article

First Team

Ward commends Schlupp impact in 'frustrating' Chelsea match

3 Hours ago

Joel Ward called Crystal Palace's game with Chelsea 'frustrating' as he spoke with the media post-match.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace fell to an on-song Chelsea side at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with the visiting Blues starting and finishing on the front foot despite Christian Benteke's 63rd-minute goal.

Read full article

Programme

Who is Reece Hannam? Meet Palace defender in recent first-team squads

3 Hours ago

Defender Reece Hannam joined the Crystal Palace Academy in summer 2020. Within months, he'd earned a contract extension and multiple call-ups to the first-team squad. Recently, he spoke with the...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Benteke: Palace told to be braver v Chelsea

3 Hours ago

Christian Benteke explained that Crystal Palace were told to be braver in the second-half of their defeat against Chelsea, saying Roy Hodgson and Ray Lewington's instruction led to a better...

Read full article

First Team

Ward commends Schlupp impact in 'frustrating' Chelsea match

3 Hours ago

Joel Ward called Crystal Palace's game with Chelsea 'frustrating' as he spoke with the media post-match.

Read full article

First Team

Van Aanholt: "When Cahill talks, everybody listens"

5 Hours ago

Patrick van Aanholt has praised the influence of Gary Cahill in the Crystal Palace dressing room, as he commends the feeling of togetherness among the squad.

Read full article

First Team

'We have to go for it': Hodgson and Benteke share views on Chelsea

6 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson and Christian Benteke addressed the media ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Chelsea, offering their opinions on the challenge ahead and Palace's recent form.

Read full article

View more