Go retro with NEW 90/91 range

2 Hours ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

To mark 30 years since the club’s most successful season, 1990/91, on the anniversary of their Zenith Data Systems Cup victory, Crystal Palace have launched a new retro range in the Club Shop.

The collection features an eye-catching t-shirt, key ring and pair of mugs, all on sale now - with the iconic shirt from that era coming soon!

Shop-Now.png

The 90/91 shirt is a brand new replica and will be available for pre-order at the end of this month, including the stylish material pattern, buttoned collar, original sponsor and designer and embroidery to commemorate the Zenith Data Systems Cup final – a subtle detail making this shirt a unique and memorable addition.

The t-shirt, key ring and mugs feature a retro style with an old-school scoreboard, details from the final and iconic shots from that memorable Wembley afternoon.

Details for pre-ordering the 90/91 shirt will be released later this month. In the meantime, add to your collection with the other anniversary memorabilia to remember one of the club’s greatest highs in style.

Retail ZDS range banner.jpg


