Team news: Palace unchanged for trip to Goodison

Roy Hodgson has named an unchanged side for Palace’s trip to Goodison Park, as Palace seek a third clean sheet in the last four games.

The Eagles field the same XI that secured victory against West Bromwich Albion before the break, with W88 Player of the Month for March Gary Cahill once again marshalling the defence.

Cahill is partnered by Cheikhou Kouyate, whose 96th minute equaliser for Senegal ensured an enjoyable international period. Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt once again complete the back four.

Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald continue their partnership in midfield, while Wilfried Zaha supports Christian Benteke in attack.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp are once again available from the substitutes bench, as is Palace Academy youngster Reece Hannam.

The visitors make four changes from their FA Cup encounter with Manchester City. Robin Olsen replaces Joao Virginia in goal, while Michael Keane returns to the back four ahead of Ben Godfrey. Tom Davies and James Rodriguez return, with Gylfi Sigurdsson dropping to the bench and Allan missing out.

Everton: Olsen (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Davies.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Tyrer (GK), Sigurdsson, King, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Gbamin, Broadhead, John.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Zaha, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mateta, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - First goal crucial v Everton at Goodison Park