Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Team news: Palace unchanged for trip to Goodison

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson has named an unchanged side for Palace’s trip to Goodison Park, as Palace seek a third clean sheet in the last four games.

The Eagles field the same XI that secured victory against West Bromwich Albion before the break, with W88 Player of the Month for March Gary Cahill once again marshalling the defence.

Cahill is partnered by Cheikhou Kouyate, whose 96th minute equaliser for Senegal ensured an enjoyable international period. Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt once again complete the back four.

Luka Milivojevic and Jairo Riedewald continue their partnership in midfield, while Wilfried Zaha supports Christian Benteke in attack.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Jeffrey Schlupp are once again available from the substitutes bench, as is Palace Academy youngster Reece Hannam.

The visitors make four changes from their FA Cup encounter with Manchester City. Robin Olsen replaces Joao Virginia in goal, while Michael Keane returns to the back four ahead of Ben Godfrey. Tom Davies and James Rodriguez return, with Gylfi Sigurdsson dropping to the bench and Allan missing out.

Everton: Olsen (GK), Holgate, Keane, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Digne, Mina, Rodriguez, Andre Gomes, Coleman, Davies.

Subs: Virginia (GK), Tyrer (GK), Sigurdsson, King, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Gbamin, Broadhead, John.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Kouyate, Cahill, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Zaha, Eze, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland (GK), Dann, Mateta, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Kelly, Hannam, Townsend.

READ NEXT: Palace Preview - First goal crucial v Everton at Goodison Park

Kit clearance banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson calls for consistent performance to kick-start run in

Just now

Roy Hodgson says a fast start against Everton at Goodison Park will be crucial in setting the tone for Palace’s final nine games of the Premier League season.

Read full article

Club News

Everton v Crystal Palace: Full match details and how to watch on TV

7 Hours ago

Crystal Palace take on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday, 5th April (18:00 BST) and you can find out all the details you need to know about the fixture below.

Read full article

Match Previews

Palace Preview: First goal crucial v Everton at Goodison Park

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace will be looking to capitalise on Everton’s weaker home form in 2021, as they make the trip up to Goodison Park on Easter Monday.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson gives team news update before trip to Goodison Park

9 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson confirmed his squad have not picked up any fresh injuries during the international break, as he prepares for his side to take on Everton at Goodison Park.

Read full article

View more