Check out all the best shots from Palace training

Despite having no fixture this weekend, Palace were out on the pitches at Copers Cope Road as preparations continue for the final Premier League games of the season.

Roy Hodgson’s men have a rare weekend off after their match against Southampton was rescheduled due to the FA Cup semi-finals, but there was no let-up in training as they continued to be put through their paces.

Check out all the best shots from today’s session in the gallery above - and stay tuned on Palace TV for the all the behind the scenes action!

