Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

How social media reacted to Palace's late show

1 Hour ago

gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail gallery thumbnail

When Christian Benteke’s 94th minute volley hit the back of the net to leave Brighton & Hove Albion stunned, it sparked wild celebrations in living rooms across the country – here are some of the best reactions.

Former Palace favourite Yannick Bolasie – who knows something about important victories against Brighton – could hardly contain himself when Benteke’s goal went in.

Nor could ex-Eagle Darren Ambrose:

Wilfried Zaha may have been unavailable to play in the game – but he certainly lived every minute.

Zaha isn’t the only one who may have let his excitement get the better of him…

Beating Brighton is always something for the fans to savour, and they didn’t miss their opportunity here.

And finally, sent to us by a fan...

BRICRY Inbetweeners Reaction.jpg

Remember, you can watch FREE highlights of the win by clicking here.

Clearance promo banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Find out top four stories revealed in digital magazine you've never heard before

22 February 2021

Crystal Palace's digital magazine, 90+7, has returned for its third edition - and you can enjoy every in-depth read now.

Read full article

Club News

Enjoy exclusive digital magazine for in-depth stories

22 February 2021

Crystal Palace's digital magazine, 90+7, is back for its third edition - launching with more in-depth reads for you to enjoy this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Grab yourself some Palace gear in our HUGE new sale

22 February 2021

If you’ve been wanting to get your hands on some of Palace’s stylish training gear, now’s your chance – our sale has extended to a huge new range!

Read full article

Club News

Yohan Cabaye retires from football

19 February 2021

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has announced his retirement from football after a 17-year career.

Read full article

View more