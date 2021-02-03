Pre-order your Palace v Burnley programme now

Hard copies of the Crystal Palace v Burnley matchday programme are available to order now, with another packed edition ready to land on your doormat as the Eagles face the Clarets.

He may have been sidelined lately, but James Tomkins caught up with the programme to reveal his go-to karaoke song, how he was surprised into a professional debut and why he remains as nervous as ever pre-match.

Here's a short part of what Tonks had to say:

"Over the years I’ve still had the same nervousness going out; it’s never changed for me. People say it gets easier with age but for me it’s still the same nervous energy again. Different from my debut, mind you, but I still get that nervousness even in front of no crowd.

"Sometimes I can’t sleep [during the day]. I keep myself up and keep the mind elsewhere so I can entirely use my energy on the game. Watch TV, or anything to switch off for a bit."

Next, Darren Ambrose discusses Palace's recent contracts and how perilous negotiations can be, we provide you with the full run-down on the afternoon's clash, and Roy Hodgson, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojevic address the fans.

If that's not enough, there's a peek inside the club with how it feeds its players, Under-18s frontman Victor Akinwale reveals his drive to succeed and Paddy McCarthy discusses a truly phenomenal Academy season.

All this and more, including quizzes for younger fans and older ones, a review of the club's stand-out kits and enough stats for any pre-match chat can be ordered by clicking here!