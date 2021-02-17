Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Programme

Pre-order Palace v Fulham programme for Riedewald's style insight

1 Hour ago

The Crystal Palace v Fulham programme is available to pre-order now and brings another packed edition right through your door.

The programme for the Cottagers clash - which you can pre-order here - features a main interview with Jaïro Riedewald, with the popular Palace man providing insight into his favourite brands and clothing and revealing the four teammates he thinks dresses best.

Shop-Now.png

Next, we hear from Under-23s striker Rob Street on his 'tough but enjoyable' loan spell with Torquay United. Here's a snippet on how Rob's getting on, as he discusses new teammate, Dean Moxey:

"I’ve spoken with Dean a few times. Not so much about Palace but he’s said he played with my coaches, Paddy [McCarthy] and Shaun [Derry]. He’s got a lot of time for Palace and he even played the game that got Palace in the Premier League.

"You can tell he’s experienced just by the way he plays and the way he trains. He’s unfortunately injured at the moment so I haven’t seen him for a couple of weeks, but he’s a real good player and any questions I have, I’d probably ask him because he’s got the most experience in the club."

Sticking with loans, Under-23s manager Shaun Derry discusses each of the six lads to have secured moves to professional clubs lately - offering his insight into how each will fare.

As ever, Darren Ambrose provides his views on the current world of football with a look back at some of his career's untold stories and Luka Milivojevic, Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish address the fans.

We also hear more from two Academy lads who've given up their own time to support the local community, columnist Daniel Storey provides his cutting-edge insight into Fulham's tactics and we bring you the full pre-match rundown.

All this and more, including games for young fans, a testing quiz for older ones and a look at some of the club's best and worst kits, can be pre-ordered by clicking here now.

Please note, orders are UK-only and must be made before 23:59 GMT on Tuesday, 23rd February for pre-match postage. We endeavour to ensure you receive your programme pre-match, however cannot guarantee it.

Generic programme banner 20-21.png


Advertisement block

Read Next

Quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Kagisho Dikgacoi?

20 Hours ago

Today marks 10 years since one of Palace's most important signings, Kagisho Dikgacoi, arrived in south London.

Read full article

Academy

Omilabu recalls a unique introduction to football

23 Hours ago

Aged just 18-years-old, Crystal Palace forward David Omilabu has already scored at Selhurst Park. Netting for Palace Under-23s in the dying seconds of their win against Burnley, Omilabu lived a dream...

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Late goal secures U23s all three points

15 February 2021

A late goal from David Omilabu – his first at Under-23 level – saw Palace secure all three points against Burnley in a tight game at Selhurst Park.

Read full article

Club News

Palace kit sale continues - with FREE gift and huge discounts

15 February 2021

This season’s stylish kits have made some memories that will last for a long time, from smashing four past Leeds in red and blue to taking all three points at Old Trafford in white.

Read full article

View more