Look effortlessly cool with NEW Jaïro t-shirt

1 Hour ago

Amongst a squad of stylish teammates, Jaïro Riedewald is Crystal Palace’s most effortlessly cool player.

From his silky passing and on-pitch ability to his laidback off-pitch nature, Riedewald is undoubtedly a man to emulate. And now you can.

Celebrating Jaïro’s recent contract extension, the Palace Club Shop has launched a brand new t-shirt which you can pre-order now.

Shop-Now.png

The design shows an orange outline of Jaïro’s face alongside the number 44, complete with its own umlaut, and the Palace badge.

This minimalist style goes some way to reflecting Jaïro as a player: understated but hugely effective.

To get your hands on this limited shirt, pre-order by clicking here!

Please note, orders will be dispatched from the week commencing February 22nd.

Retail Riedewald t-shirt banner 2.jpg


