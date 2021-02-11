Skip to site footer
Selhurst Park used as site in major TV adverts

4 Hours ago

Almost 97 years after it first opened, Selhurst Park has become a landmark venue of both south London and English football.

One of the country’s most iconic grounds with its four unique stands standing proudly amongst South Norwood houses, Selhurst is an instantly recognisable footballing sight.

Perhaps it’s little surprise, then, that over recent months parts of SE25 have filled the small screen in several major, nationwide adverts.

Filmed in COVID-19 secure environments as far back as autumn 2020, the adverts showcase the various locations that make Selhurst Park an excellent option for brands looking to replicate a professional football environment.

Sky Sports

First to hit the screens in December 2020 was Sky Sports' traditional Christmas advert, featuring pundit and former footballer Micah Richards - the company predominantly used the Selhurst Park pitch, using giant footballs complemented by CGI effects.

The Athletic

In their first UK television advert, sports website The Athletic chose Selhurst Park as the location for their campaign. Eagle-eyed viewers will spot the Selhurst Park home dressing rooms as the backdrop for one of the scenes.

Panini

From one of football’s most recent companies to one of its most traditional, the nation's favourite Premier League sticker collecting album, Panini, recently released a television advert shot all around Selhurst Park.

As well as the home dressing rooms, the advert also features the pitch, turnstiles and surrounding areas – including a certain burger van spot familiar with fans in the Holmesdale. Look out for a cameo from Palace legend Ian Wright!

These adverts are not the only instances where Selhurst has been beamed into your homes on non-matchday, however, with Apple TV recently filming hit series Ted Lasso there.

Former Palace defender Matt Lawrence also inspired the creators of The Inbetweeners, Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, into creating their recent comedy, The First Team.

What next? The stadium continues to be operational for filming events so, if you’re looking for a location to film your next advert at, please get in touch.

Selhurst venue hire banner 20-21.jpg


