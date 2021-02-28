Palace proud to support Level Playing Field

Crystal Palace Football Club are proud to support disability charity Level Playing Field in the Premier League game against Fulham.

Level Playing Field is a campaigning and advisory organisation to its membership and other parties across all sports, seeking to remove barriers at all sporting events for supporters with disabilities. They aim to achieve ensure that:

all fans can enjoy an equal experience at live sports events

all stadia and sports venues are fully accessible and inclusive

all customer and/or fan services are equal and inclusive

disabled people are seen as customers with a commercial value

Crystal Palace have selected their match with Fulham as the dedicated fixture to show support for Level Playing Field and, while restricted by COVID-19 precautions, enacted several steps to show public backing.

CEO Phil Alexander presented Disability Champions awards to:

Pam Groves: Disability Liaison Officer

Nicola Gibbons: Supporter Liaison Officer

Michael Harrington: Disability Manager/Deputy Head of Sports & Wellbeing (Palace for Life Foundation)

Amanda Stewart: Palace for Life Foundation

Roger Dickson: fan support

First-team players Cheikhou Kouyate and Nathan Ferguson also spent an evening on a Zoom call with Palace for Life Foundation’s Down Syndrome Eagles, offering the lads advice and tips on enjoying football.

Players across the club will show their support for Level Playing Field this weekend – with Crystal Palace Women supporting the organisation in training and the first-team squad wearing their t-shirts pre-match today.

Crystal Palace’s Head of HR, Julie Brown, said: "We are immensely proud to support a charity such as Level Playing Fields in continuing their vital work for supporters with disabilities.

"As a club we are proud to be inclusive and want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable at Selhurst Park stadium. We will continue to ensure this happens through our ongoing Equality Diversity and Inclusion work here at the club."

