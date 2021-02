Crystal Palace's fixture with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 13th March (15:00) will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

There is no change to the kick-off time, and the match will still get underway at 15:00.

Palace welcome the Baggies to Selhurst Park as they look to follow up on their 5-1 victory at the Hawthorns earlier in the season.

