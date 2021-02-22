Skip to site footer
Cahill: This one is for the fans

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill praised his teammates hard work and resilience as Palace secured a last-minute victory against Brighton in a result “for the fans”.

“There was a lot hard work, a lot of determination,” he said in his post-match interview. “We suffered a lot in the game as a team, collectively, and we did that.

“It’s a derby – it’s one for the fans to enjoy.

“It’s a six pointer. We knew how big this game was coming into it: we go level with Brighton or we go six points ahead. The last couple of results have not gone our way, and performance wise we have not been at it.

“We went back to basics today defensively and maybe because of that we suffered without the ball, but when the games play out like they did, all that matters is the result.”

Cahill praised the defensive work Palace put in to keep the scores level before Benteke’s last-gasp winner.

“There was some old school defending out there today, putting bodies on the line and defending as a team, every man doing his job.

“As a team you’ve just got to go and try and perform. The group is very food in terms of professionalism.

“The most important thing is to make sure we’re looking upwards instead of downwards, and getting into that top-half of the table.”

