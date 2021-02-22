Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Ward: Massive chance to bounce back

4 Hours ago

Joel Ward says Palace are keen to return to winning ways, starting with the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

“It’s massive,” he said in his pre-match interview, “I think everyone knows – certainly the wider population know – about the rivalry, and the fans know. It will be a great opportunity to bounce back.

“As a whole, we need to come together more and make sure we start putting points on the board, and that’s a collective effort from everyone.”

Ward reiterated that the focus was on their own performances, rather than results elsewhere.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves, and that’s all we can do,” he said. “We can’t focus on the ‘ifs, buts and maybes’, and things we can’t control.

“We focus on ourselves and we take of business that we need to.”

READ NEXT: Team news - Hodgson makes five changes as Mateta starts

Clearance promo banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Hodgson on how Benteke sets perfect example to squad

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson praised his side’s “guts and determination” in securing a dramatic victory at Brighton in the dying seconds, after a dogged defensive display.

Read full article

First Team

Cahill: This one is for the fans

2 Hours ago

Gary Cahill praised his teammates hard work and resilience as Palace secured a last-minute victory against Brighton in a result “for the fans”.

Read full article

First Team

Benteke reveals tactical tweak that led to last-gasp winner

2 Hours ago

Christian Benteke says he was “ready” to come on and make a difference for Palace, as his last-gasp winner secured a famous victory against Brighton at The Amex.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Benteke's last-gasp volley sinks Brighton

2 Hours ago

Christian Benteke's last gasp volley secured a stunning Palace victory against Brighton, after Jean-Philippe Mateta's fantastic first-half strike was cancelled out by Joel Veltman's equaliser.

Read full article

View more