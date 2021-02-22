Ward: Massive chance to bounce back

Joel Ward says Palace are keen to return to winning ways, starting with the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion this evening.

“It’s massive,” he said in his pre-match interview, “I think everyone knows – certainly the wider population know – about the rivalry, and the fans know. It will be a great opportunity to bounce back.

“As a whole, we need to come together more and make sure we start putting points on the board, and that’s a collective effort from everyone.”

Ward reiterated that the focus was on their own performances, rather than results elsewhere.

“We’ve got to focus on ourselves, and that’s all we can do,” he said. “We can’t focus on the ‘ifs, buts and maybes’, and things we can’t control.

“We focus on ourselves and we take of business that we need to.”

