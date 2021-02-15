Report: Palace Women 5-0 London Bees

A brace apiece for Bianca Baptiste and Coral-Jade Haines powered Palace Women to a 5-0 victory against London Bees on Sunday afternoon.

Summary:

Bianca Baptiste scores the first goal of the match, putting Palace in the lead.

Coral-Jade Haines extends Palace’s lead with a second shortly afterwards.

Baptiste fires home another, taking the score to 3-0.

Baptiste assists to Haines, who heads in Palace’s fourth goal.

Half-Time: Crystal Palace 4-0 London Bees.

Kate Natkiel slots home a fifth goal for Palace.

Chloe Morgan denies Lauren Pickett to maintain her clean sheet.

Full-Time: Crystal Palace 5-0 London Bees.

The result means a third successive win against the Bees this season, after a 4-1 victory at the Hive and a 6-1 Conti Cup success.

The game kicked off at a decent pace for both sides, with the Bees’ Sophie Quirk and Helen Ward taking the first shots at goal, denied by goalkeeper Chloe Morgan. Palace’s Kirsty Barton came close with an attempt minutes later, but was unfortunate to miss.

Palace were beginning to click into gear, as Siobhan Wilson ventured forward, the ball fired via Barton to Baptiste, whose attempt was caught by Bees goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill.

Showcasing impressive footwork, Baptiste put Palace ahead after 21 minutes. Moments later, she was in again, her attempt pushed away by Quantrill, but this time Haines swept in and tucked the ball home.

With the Bees on the back foot, Palace took advantage. Continuing to pour forward, their dominance was beginning to show on the scoreboard, as Baptiste struck low to add a third.

Before the half-hour mark, it was four. This time Baptiste turned provider, crossing for Haines who nodded in her second.

A dream first-half for Palace meant they could set the pace in the second, once again dominating the ball in the visitors’ half.

It was a matter of time before their lead was extended, and – sure enough – they had a fifth in the closing stages; this time it was Kate Natkiel who fired home.

There was almost a consolation for the visitors, as Bees number seven Lauren Pickett was set in on goal with their most promising chance, but she was denied by Morgan, who was determined to preserve her clean sheet.

It capped a remarkable game, with stand-out performances from Baptiste and Haines ensuring the south Londoners were the dominant side throughout.

Palace: C. Morgan, Stobbs, Johnson, Pearse, F. Morgan (Waldie, 75), Churchill (Garrad, 82), Barton Haines (Hincks, 89), Natkiel, Wilson (Goddard, 75), Baptiste (Gaylor, 89).

Subs not used: Georgiou, Hurley, Clifford, Gibbon.

London Bees: Quantrill, Quirk, Brooks, Pickett (Horwood, 83), Mclean (Taho, 83), Gibson (Estcourt, 61), Gamby, Hazard (Nunn, 78), Gane, Ward (Filis, 61), Cruikshank.

Subs not used: West, Gould, Hazelton, Donovan.