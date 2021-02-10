Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Palace Kitchen donates to local food bank alongside Academy players' visit

Just now

The Palace Kitchen project, funded by the club and from supporter donations, has fed more than 30,000 people in need in the last 11 months with its meals programme.

As part of the project’s mission to help feed local people in need, the club has made a donation to the Norwood & Brixton Food Bank, which sits four miles from Selhurst Park and acts as a hub for several food banks in south London.

Academy prospects Owen Goodman, Joe Whitworth and Aidan Steele were the latest players to visit the converted church site in Streatham, following in the footsteps of recent first-team visitors Mamadou Sakho, Christian Benteke, Joel Ward and Connor Wickham in recent years.

Between April–November 2020, the food bank – which relies wholly on public donations - delivered 258 tonnes of food to 23,000 local people who needed support. This represents an 80% increase on the previous year, illustrating the harsh impact that COVID-19 has had on the local community.

Watch the Palace TV video below to learn more about the project.

Donations towards the Palace Kitchen project and our local food bank (donate £5, £10 or £20 by texting DINNER followed by your chosen amount to 70085) are greatly appreciated.

Palace Kitchen banner December 2020.jpg


Advertisement block

Related articles

Quizzes

Palace at Home: Learn geography with these Palace quizzes

12 January 2021

It’s time for a quiz – hone your geography skills with Palace at Home by testing your knowledge of where your favourite players come from!

Read full article

First Team

Staying connected: How you interacted with players from behind closed doors

1 January 2021

2020 was a challenging year all around the world, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing gatherings to be cancelled or postponed throughout football and beyond.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson updates on Gary Cahill

1 January 2021

Roy Hodgson was asked to provide a brief update on Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill in his pre-Sheffield United press conference.

Read full article

First Team

How Eze's wonderstrike was seen around the world

4 January 2021

Eberechi Eze’s stunning solo goal against Sheffield United lit up Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon – but it wasn’t just admired across south London.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Premier League announces No Room For Racism Action Plan

20 Hours ago

The Premier League has released its No Room For Racism Action Plan, published below. Crystal Palace Football Club is fully supportive of this campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Tony Collins: 1926-2021

8 February 2021

Former Crystal Palace winger, Tony Collins, has died aged 94.

Read full article

Club News

Snowy south London: How Selhurst's looked in white through time

8 February 2021

With SE25 covered in a thin blanket of snow, we've made like every other Londoner and whipped out the photos.

Read full article

Club News

Hodgson commends 'quite incredible' staff with behind the scenes insight

8 February 2021

Roy Hodgson praised his "quite incredible" backroom staff when discussing the fixture congestion of 2020/21 and how he and his team have coped recently without Ray Lewington.

Read full article

View more