Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: 'The scoreline tells it all'

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was honest in his assessment of Crystal Palace's disappointing defeat to Burnley, saying "the bottom line is we lost to a better team."

Here's what the manager had to say in his post-match press conference:

Match Reports

Match report: Crystal Palace v Burnley

3 Hours ago

"I think I’d be being kind on us if I made it as simple as that [losing the game through an early setback]. Of course we got off to a very bad start – to concede two goals early on was going to make life extremely difficult for the rest of the game.

"[Blaming that] would unkind on Burnley and their performance, which was clearly so much better than ours. So I think I have to think of it deeper and ask more questions of the team and of ourselves, rather than just put it down to being a bit unlucky to get off to a slow start and they scored a couple of good goals.

"We changed one or two little things [at half-time] in terms of the way we thought we were going to attack to help ourselves out. We were trying to encourage the players to believe: ‘Okay, if we can get a goal and get back into this, it’s not all over and the way you’ve played and approached the game in the last 20-25 minutes after conceding those goals would suggest that’s a possibility.’

"But the third goal, of course, probably killed that hope. We did keep going and we did try and we actually had more possession in their half of the field, but I’m afraid the bottom line is we lost to a better team, were clearly beaten and the 3-0 scoreline tells it all."

Full highlights and post-match reaction from this clash will be available on Palace TV. Keep an eye out by clicking here or 'Palace TV' within the app.

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

Club News

Alan Woan: 1931-2021

2 Hours ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

Read full article

First Team

'We have to put things right' - players react to Palace's Burnley loss

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew and Jairo Riedewald expressed their frustration with Crystal Palace's loss to Burnley, both citing early goals as issues the Eagles must address.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Eagles fall to Clarets

3 Hours ago

Early goals in the first- and second-half saw Crystal Palace fall to Burnley in a frustrating game the hosts struggled to leave their mark on.

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze: How Ronaldinho videos inspired a south London showman

5 Hours ago

“I don’t think there’s anything anyone can show me now that I haven’t seen of him,” Eberechi Eze says insistently. “I’ve watched so many videos of him… I want someone to show me a video that I haven’t...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

'We have to put things right' - players react to Palace's Burnley loss

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew and Jairo Riedewald expressed their frustration with Crystal Palace's loss to Burnley, both citing early goals as issues the Eagles must address.

Read full article

First Team

Eberechi Eze: How Ronaldinho videos inspired a south London showman

5 Hours ago

“I don’t think there’s anything anyone can show me now that I haven’t seen of him,” Eberechi Eze says insistently. “I’ve watched so many videos of him… I want someone to show me a video that I haven’t...

Read full article

First Team

Palace v Man United postponed due to FA Cup clash

5 Hours ago

Crystal Palace’s match with Manchester United has been postponed due to their involvement in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson explains Palace team selection v Burnley

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson explained his Crystal Palace team selection to face Burnley pre-match with Sky Sports, describing his three changes as "refreshing the team."

Read full article

View more