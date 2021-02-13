Hodgson: 'The scoreline tells it all'

Roy Hodgson was honest in his assessment of Crystal Palace's disappointing defeat to Burnley, saying "the bottom line is we lost to a better team."

Here's what the manager had to say in his post-match press conference:

"I think I’d be being kind on us if I made it as simple as that [losing the game through an early setback]. Of course we got off to a very bad start – to concede two goals early on was going to make life extremely difficult for the rest of the game.

"[Blaming that] would unkind on Burnley and their performance, which was clearly so much better than ours. So I think I have to think of it deeper and ask more questions of the team and of ourselves, rather than just put it down to being a bit unlucky to get off to a slow start and they scored a couple of good goals.

"We changed one or two little things [at half-time] in terms of the way we thought we were going to attack to help ourselves out. We were trying to encourage the players to believe: ‘Okay, if we can get a goal and get back into this, it’s not all over and the way you’ve played and approached the game in the last 20-25 minutes after conceding those goals would suggest that’s a possibility.’

"But the third goal, of course, probably killed that hope. We did keep going and we did try and we actually had more possession in their half of the field, but I’m afraid the bottom line is we lost to a better team, were clearly beaten and the 3-0 scoreline tells it all."

