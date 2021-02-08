Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson: Poor start cost us

4 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says Palace’s slow start cost them as Leeds United scored an early goal in each half to take all three points at Elland Road.

“I’m disappointed in the way we started each half,” he told the BBC at full-time. “It is of course going to put you on the back foot against any team, not least one of Leeds’ quality.

“You try to encourage your players not to make mistakes in these moments to give your opposition a head start if you like. I don’t think we created enough to get back into the game and we had to work really hard to make sure they didn’t score more goals.”

Hodgson praised a Leeds side that seemed on excellent form, but noted a difficult pitch made it tough for the visitors to establish their passing game.

“I don’t think our passing was good – the pitch was difficult for both teams which doesn’t help you when you’re the team chasing the game and trying to get back into it.

“They are maybe more used to it [the pitch]. It’s not the reason we lost the game, but it may have affected the way we were able to pass the ball which I didn’t think we did well enough.”

READ NEXT: Report – Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

Kit Sale Banner.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next

First Team

Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

6 Hours ago

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford condemned Palace to a 2-0 defeat as Leeds United took all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson hopes Mateta can seize opportunity

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he hopes Jean-Philippe Mateta can make the most of his opportunity tonight and show the Premier League what he can do.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Back-to-back wins breed confidence

8 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne says Palace will bring the confidence from their last two victories into tonight’s clash with Leeds United.

Read full article

First Team

First Team

Dann: We gave ourselves mountain to climb

4 Hours ago

Scott Dann says conceding early was crucial in the defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, but that there remain plenty of positives to take from Palace’s recent form.

Read full article

First Team

Report: Adventurous Leeds consign Palace to defeat

6 Hours ago

Goals from Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford condemned Palace to a 2-0 defeat as Leeds United took all three points at Elland Road.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson hopes Mateta can seize opportunity

8 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson says he hopes Jean-Philippe Mateta can make the most of his opportunity tonight and show the Premier League what he can do.

Read full article

First Team

Clyne: Back-to-back wins breed confidence

8 Hours ago

Nathaniel Clyne says Palace will bring the confidence from their last two victories into tonight’s clash with Leeds United.

Read full article

View more