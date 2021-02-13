Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains Palace team selection v Burnley

5 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson explained his Crystal Palace team selection to face Burnley pre-match with Sky Sports, describing his three changes as "refreshing the team."

The manager has tweaked Palace's lineup since facing Leeds United, bringing Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi into the side ahead of Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

Match preview: Crystal Palace v Burnley

16 Hours ago

He elaborated on the changes, saying: "Cheikh's been out of the team for a couple of games, pretty much undeservedly you have to say in terms of his performances, so I’m bringing him back in.

"Patrick [van Aanholt], we experimented with him playing in front of Tyrick the other day but we’ve moved him back to his more normal position now and I think for JP it’s good he gets a little bit more time with us before we really thrust him into these very important games.

"So it was the right moment I thought to bring in Benteke and Michy Batshuayi with their experience and their quality."

Hodgson also drilled-down into the sort of game he is expecting at Selhurst, giving his opinion on the Clarets.

"We’ve known for a long time what Burnley are about," he said. "And what they’re about, in my opinion, is a very commendable way of playing. They work very hard, they keep their shape exceptionally well, they know exactly what they’re trying to do in possession and out of possession and of course they also have the type of players who are prepared to run through walls really for the club and for the manager.

"Even if you get yourself into reasonable shooting or attacking situations, there’s a chance they’re going to come up with some heroics and stop you getting the shot away."

Club News

Alan Woan: 1931-2021

2 Hours ago

Everyone at Crystal Palace Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Alan Woan aged 90.

First Team

'We have to put things right' - players react to Palace's Burnley loss

2 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew and Jairo Riedewald expressed their frustration with Crystal Palace's loss to Burnley, both citing early goals as issues the Eagles must address.

First Team

Hodgson: 'The scoreline tells it all'

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was honest in his assessment of Crystal Palace's disappointing defeat to Burnley, saying "the bottom line is we lost to a better team."

Match Reports

Report: Eagles fall to Clarets

3 Hours ago

Early goals in the first- and second-half saw Crystal Palace fall to Burnley in a frustrating game the hosts struggled to leave their mark on.

